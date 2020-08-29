17-year-old girl raped in Jammu, accused arrested

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Saturday.

The girl alleged that the accused, identified as Suraj Singh of Jourian, called her to the neighbour's house on Friday and raped her, a police official said.

Acting on the complaint of the teenager, a case was registered at Kahna Chak police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Subsequently, two teams were formed to nab the accused.

Singh was arrested from Akhnoor area, the official said, adding that probe into the matter was underway. 

