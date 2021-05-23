17-year-old Muslim boy dies after 'police thrashing'; two cops charged with murder in UP's Unnao

Two police constables and a homeguard have been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old vegetable seller, Faisal Hussain, who was caught for violating the 'corona curfew' and allegedly beaten mercilessly, first outside his home and then inside a police station, officials said on Saturday.

The incident, which took place in Unnao district's Bangarmau area on Friday, led to angry protests from locals who relented after senior police officers assured the boy's family of an impartial probe, they said.

Citing preliminary information from the post-mortem report, a police official said the teenager might have died because of head injuries.

Police said the constables and the homeguard have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder).

Constables Vijay Chodhury and Simavat have been suspended and homeguard Satyaprakash has been sacked, police said.

Read more: Ex-UP bureaucrat booked for his tweet about floating bodies in Ganga

The incident had taken place on Friday in the Bhatpuri locality in Unnao district's Bangarmau when the boy was selling vegetables outside his house.

The boy's family alleged that he was caught by a constable for allegedly violating the 'corona curfew' and thrashed with a stick.

He was later taken to a police station, where he was again thrashed following which his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead, the family alleged.

He was beaten up in front of the inspector in-charge, the boy's family alleged.

Agitated over the police action, locals blocked a road and their protest ended late on Friday night after senior police officers, including ASP Shahi Shekhar Singh, assured the boy's family all help, an impartial probe, and handed over a copy of the FIR.

The family has demanded action against the guilty, a government job and compensation.

Also read: UP government letter acknowledges Covid victims among bodies found in Ganga

Following the assurances , the boy's body was handed over to police for post mortem.

Officials said a post-mortem examination was conducted during the day, but a final report would not be available before Sunday morning.

However, based on preliminary information, police spokesperson Sub-Inspector Zulfikar Ali, who is also the Unnao Police's social media cell in-charge, said the "cause of death is stated to be head injuries”.

Asked as to how the vegetable vendor received injuries in his head, the SI said, "It is a matter of investigation. One can also sustain head injuries after a fall." He said further details will be available once a copy of the post-mortem report is received.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni told a news publication that he had seen some CCTV footage which showed that an injury near the ear had caused internal bleeding. “We will seek medico-legal advice and proceed with the probe accordingly,” he said.

“It is clearly seen that when he comes to the police station, he collapses. He is then picked up. But he collapses again. Then some police officials give him water. This whole sequence of events is recorded in the CCTV footage. In the meantime, some of his family members come,” he told The Indian Express.

The SP added, “I have also seen the CCTV footage of policemen slapping him at the shop from where he was picked up. They don’t hit him with sticks or anything else there.”

In a statement issued on Friday night, police had said, "Constable Vijay Chodhury has been suspended with immediate effect in the matter and services of homeguard Satyaprakash have been terminated. "

According to extended family and neighbours quoted by IE, Faisal was the sole breadwinner of his family of six and had to look after more than one ailing member. Eye witnesses claim that he was taken by the cops for no reson

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed the curfew in the state till 7 am of May 24 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

(With inputs from reports by other news outlets)