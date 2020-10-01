17-year-old rape victim attempts death by suicide by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh

17-year-old rape victim attempts death by suicide in UP

  • Oct 01 2020, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 15:29 ist
Image Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A teenage girl attempted death by suicide after she was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a neighbour, who has been arrested by police.

An FIR against the accused, Naseem, was registered by the police on a complaint from the 17-year-old girl's father on Tuesday night.

The rape survivor consumed poison on September 27 and fell unconscious. Once she regained her consciousness, she narrated her ordeal to her father and named Naseem, a neighbour, as the culprit, following which the police complaint was lodged.

According to the complainant, his daughter was not only raped, but also harassed and blackmailed by the accused, due to which she attempted to commit suicide.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Singh said the accused has been arrested and a probe is on in the matter. 

Uttar Pradesh
rape victim

