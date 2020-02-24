17-yr-old girl gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Feb 24 2020, 11:22am ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2020, 11:22am ist
Representative image

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in a house in the Sikheda police station area here, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, following which a case was registered against the three accused and one of them arrested, they said.

The minor survivor was sent for a medical examination, the police said.

In a separate incident in neighbouring Shamli district, a 20-year-old woman was sexual harassed by a man in Bhabisa village under the Kandhla police station area on Sunday.

Police said a case was registered and the accused, identified only as Sompal (23), arrested. 

