17-yr-old youth stabbed after scooter hits man in Delhi, 1 held

A 17-year-old youth was stabbed following a scuffle that ensued after his scooter hit a person in central Delhi’s Filmistan area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night and the injured was taken to Kalawati Hospital, they said.

Aditya, a resident of Siddhipura, was stabbed in the abdomen, police said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC was registered and investigation was initiated, they said.

Police checked CCTV camera footage and found that Aditya and his cousin, Amit (38), were coming from Rani Jhansi Road on a scooter. When they reached near Raj Sweets, their two-wheeler hit a person who was with his friends.

A scuffle ensued between the two sides and Umesh (27) stabbed Aditya and fled from the spot, police said, adding that he has been arrested.

Others who were with Umesh at the time of the incident have been identified and efforts are being made to arrest them, they added.