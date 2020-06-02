171 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; toll 201

171 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; toll 201

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 02 2020, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 12:22 ist

The novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 9,271 on Tuesday after 171 people tested positive, while two more deaths took the toll to 201 on Tuesday, officials said.

There are 2,803 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 5,624 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, according to the officials.

A person each died from the pandemic in Bharatpur and Kota districts, the officials said.

Seventy out of the 171 new COVID-19 cases are from Bharatpur, 34 from Jaipur, 23 from Jhalawar and 12 from Jodhpur districts.

There are 10 more coronavirus infections in Kota and Alwar, four each in Dausa and Jhunjhunu, and two in Churu. Dholpur and Tonk districts have registered a new case each, the officials said. PTI AG HMB

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

 