Rajasthan: 18 IAS officers, 39 IPS officers transferred

18 IAS officers, 39 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

The transfer lists were issued by the state department of personnel late on Wednesday night

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 14 2021, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 13:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Rajasthan government has transferred 39 IPS officers, including two ADGs, and 18 IAS officers. 

The transfer lists were issued by the state department of personnel late on Wednesday night. 

Secretary, Labour, Employment, Skill and Entrepreneurship, Niraj K Pawan and MD of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) Pradeep Gawande, who was mired in controversy after the anti-corruption bureau arrested two RSLDC employees for allegedly taking bribes, are among the 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers transferred. 

Pawan has been made Secretary, colonisation department, in Bikaner, while Gawande has been made Director of Department of Archaeology and Museums in Jaipur. 

Two Additional Director Generals (ADGs) are among the 39 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who have been transferred. 

ADG, Law and Order, Saurabh Srivastava has been made ADG PHQ while ADG Traffic, Smita Srivastava, was shifted as ADG Civil Rights. 

Jaipur range IG, Hawa Singh Ghumariya, will be the IG, law, and order, while IG, CM security, Sanjay Shotriya will be the new Jaipur IG. 

Superintendent of Police of Bikaner, Baran, Jhunjhunu, Barmer, Ajmer, Sriganganagar, Pali, Bundi, Jhalawar, Jalore, Banswara, Kota rural and DCPs of Jaipur West and Jodhpur West have been transferred.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Rajasthan
IPS transfers
IAS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

 