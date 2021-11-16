18 people injured in group clash at CNG pump in Muzaffarnagar

18 people injured in clash at CNG pump in Uttar Pradesh

PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Nov 16 2021, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 11:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Eighteen people were injured when two groups clashed at a CNG filling station in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the trouble started when a car scraped another while queuing up for CNG at the filling station on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway under Khatoli police station limits Monday evening.

A confrontation soon turned into a violent clash between two groups, in which 18 people were injured and a car was damaged, Khatoli police station SHO Dharmendra Singh said.

A police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Singh said and added that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Security has been tightened and additional force deployed in the area.

Muzaffarnagar
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

