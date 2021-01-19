18 people rescued after boat capsizes in river in UP's Mirzapur

18 people rescued after boat capsizes in UP river

  Jan 19 2021
Eighteen people were rescued after their boat capsized in river Ganga near the Ram Gaya Ghat here on Tuesday morning, police said.

Four of them had to be admitted to Vindhayachal Community Health Centre, Inspector Sheshdhar Panday said.

A government spokesperson in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the district to rush to the spot and ensure proper relief and rescue.

The people on the boat were on their way to Bhadohi district on the other side of the river to work in agriculture fields when it capsized, Panday said.

Locals and boatmen acted promptly and rescued all of them, the inspector said, adding that four of them were in serious condition and were admitted to the health centre. 

