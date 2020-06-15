18-year-old man becomes Jammu and Kashmir's youngest COVID-19 victim

An 18-year-old man succumbed to COVID-19 here on Monday, becoming the youngest person to die of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The man, a resident of Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, was admitted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital here on June 12 as a medico-legal case involving assault, the officials said.

His swab sample for the novel coronavirus was taken the next day which came back positive, they said, adding that he died around 3 am.

He had serious head injuries besides bilateral pneumonia, they said.

With the fresh death, the toll due to COVID-19 in the union territory has risen to 61.