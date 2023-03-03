18 years after raining lathis on MLA, 6 cops sent to jail by UP Assembly

Eighteen years after they had allegedly hit a BJP legislator with lathis breaking his leg, six cops were sentenced to a day’s imprisonment on Friday by the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, while acting in a case of breach of privilege.

A motion to send the six cops to jail inside a room on the Assembly premises was moved by Speaker Satish Mahana and was passed by voice vote. The Speaker ruled that the cops would remain in the room till midnight.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) members were not present in the House when the motion was taken up.

The matter pertained to a case of breach of privilege of the then-BJP MLA Salil Bishnoi. Bishnoi, had complained to the then UP Assembly Speaker that the cops had hit him with lathis when he and his supporters were on their way to hand-over a memorandum to the district magistrate of Kanpur regarding prolonged power cuts in the town in 2004.

The MLA had alleged that he had requested the cops to let them hand over the memorandum and had also told them he was an MLA but the (cops) continued to rain layhis on them.

The cops who were punished included the then station house in-charge of Babupurwa police station in Kanpur and others. All the cops had tendered unconditional apologies.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav, however, said that his party was against punishing the cops. ''It will establish a wrong precedent,'' Akhilesh remarked when queried about the decision of the state assembly.