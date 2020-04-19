186 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, 55% of those died above 60 years

Delhi on Saturday reported 186 fresh cases and one death due to Covid-19 while 134 people were discharged from various hospitals.

With this, the total number of cases rose to 1,893 and death toll to 43.

An analysis of patients who died showed that 55.81% or 24 out of 43 people belonged to the age group of above 60 years. Nine persons (20.93%) belonged to the age group of 50-60 years while ten people (23.26%) were below 50 years.

Saturday also saw 134 people discharged from hospitals after recovering from Covid-19, taking the total to 207.

Delhi government declared eight more localities as containment zones, taking the total to 76. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people to make sure that they do not step out of homes in containment zones.

“We have created various containment zones in Delhi. In these containment zones, nobody can go inside or come outside. The government officials take care of all the needs of essential services for the people. We are restricting the entry and exit of these areas but my appeal to all those people within these containment zones should not visit each other’s house or come out of their own house. I am worried because people within some containment zones or not properly following the guidelines of social distance," he said.

"In Jahangirpuri within a containment zone, 26 people related to one family have found to be positive. This means that they have not followed the orders of social distancing and visited each other’s houses. My appeal to all that you should not be in this illusion that you will not be affected by Covid-19 because the source of the virus is difficult to find out. This virus is above any religion, caste, gender and it can happen to anyone and everybody has the same kind of vulnerability towards Coronavirus infection,” Kejriwal said.

He also announced extending the Rs one crore compensation announced for the families of healthcare personnel who die while treating Covid-19 patients.

"We have decided that this scheme will be extended...There are other people too who are involved in Covid-19 related operations like police, Civil Defence volunteers and teachers. If anyone contracts Covid-19 and dies due to it, then it will be extended to all such people," he added.