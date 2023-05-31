19 drown in UP districts since May 29 evening

As many as 19 people have adrowned in different districts of Uttar Pradesh since Monday evening, officials said on Tuesday.

While 14 bodies have been recovered, five were still missing, they said.

According to police, two persons from a village in Sultanpur drowned in the Gomti River. SHO Amrendra Bahadur Singh said Golu Nishad of Ibrahimpur village ventured into deep waters while bathing in the river last evening and drowned.

Family members of the victim said he was not well and used to suffer from seizures. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

In the same district, Radheyshyam (45) drowned while swimming across the Gomti River. Locals dragged him out of the river and rushed him to a nearby community health centre where doctors declared him dead, police said.

According to reports from Bareilly, three minors drowned in the Ramganga river while bathing in it on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

Police said a large number of people had gathered at Murhkiya Ghat under the Bhamora police station area to celebrate the festival on Tuesday.

SHO Rohit Singh said Anuj (15), his cousin Arvind (16) and Chhotu (11) drowned while bathing in the river.

In Mathura, three people drowned while celebrating Ganga Dussehra. The festival is observed to mark the descent of goddess Ganga to earth from heaven.

Naujheel police station SHO (crime) Manoj Sharma said Rajkumar (17) and Basant (16) drowned while bathing in the river. While Basant's body was fished out of the water by local divers, Rajkumar continues to be missing, he said.

In the Baldev police station area of Mathura district, Rohit (18) went missing from the Yamuna ghat.

Ravi (25) drowned in the Mansi Ganga Kund in the Govardhan area, Circle Officer (CO) Govardhan said.

In the state's Siddharth Nagar district, four boys drowned while bathing in the Kura River. SHO of Uska Bazar police station DK Saroj said the incident occurred around 2 pm when they were taking a bath after a cricket match.

The deceased have been identified as Taufeeq (12), Shoaib (13), Alauddin (14) and Shadab (13). The bodies of the deceased were fished out after hours, the SHO added.

In the Farrukhabad district, the bodies of three persons who had drowned were fished out, while three others are reportedly missing.

At Panchal ghat under Kadri police station, Horilal alias Anuj (15) drowned in Ganga, whereas Shripal (14), a resident of Kannauj drowned near a pontoon bridge. Rajat Shakya (20), a student of B Pharma, was also among the victims.

Meanwhile, Virendra (23) of Agra, Abhishek (18) and Sujeet (24), a resident of Mainpuri, continue to be missing.

Police said an 18-year-old drowned at the Majhouwan Ghat in the Haldi police station area of Ballia district while taking a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Tuesday.

Police said after receiving the information, they rushed Sumeet Bharti to Sonwani CHC, where the doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The deceased was from Bihar's Chhapra district and had come to Majhouwan village here to his aunt's place, they added.