19 injured in bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

19 people sustained minor injuries when their bus hit a rock in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The incident took place near Bada Kamba in the Nichar area. The bus was carrying 24 passengers, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.
Also Read | Three of a family from Bengaluru die in road accident
The injured were shifted to the primary health centre in Bhaba Nagar for treatment. An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said. Further details are awaited.
On the first two days of this month, 96 people were injured in separate bus accidents in Shimla and Mandi districts.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US
UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract
Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial
Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger
SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink
Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel