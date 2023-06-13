19 injured in bus accident in Himachal's Kinnaur

19 injured in bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

The injured were shifted to the primary health centre in Bhaba Nagar

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 13 2023, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 16:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

19 people sustained minor injuries when their bus hit a rock in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place near Bada Kamba in the Nichar area. The bus was carrying 24 passengers, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Also Read | Three of a family from Bengaluru die in road accident

The injured were shifted to the primary health centre in Bhaba Nagar for treatment. An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said. Further details are awaited.

On the first two days of this month, 96 people were injured in separate bus accidents in Shimla and Mandi districts.

India News
Himachal Pradesh
Accident

