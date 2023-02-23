19-yr-old Delhi girl raped by Instagram friend for a year: Police

19-yr-old Delhi girl raped by online friend for a year

The victim, who had first met the man when she was underage, moved to police after he started blackmailing her

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Feb 23 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 20:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A 19-year-old Delhi-based girl student was allegedly raped several times over a year by her Instagram friend, who also threatened to kill her, police said on Thursday.

The victim, who had first met the man when she was underage, moved to police after he started blackmailing her into sleeping with his friends.

According to the complaint she filed on Wednesday, she had met one Abhishek, a Gurugram resident, in July 2020 through Instagram. She met him first in a park in Gurugram.

"In September 2021 we met again in MGF mall from where he took me to a guest house in DLF Phase-2 area where he raped me," said the BA first year student.

"In September 2021 we met again in MGF mall from where he took me to a guest house in DLF Phase-2 area where he raped me," said the BA first year student.

From thereon, the accused would often call her and submit her to have sex with him. According to the complainant, the accused raped her several times in a hotel in Manesar, police said.

"He started blackmailing me and once again raped me in September last year," she said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused, Abhishek, under Section 6 of POCSO Act as the victim was minor in 2020, and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at DLF Phase 2 Police Station on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that after a medical examination, the victim was produced in a city court for her testimony under section 164 of CrPC.

"We are conducting raids to nab the accused and he will be arrested soon," the officer added.

