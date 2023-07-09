Uphaar tragedy: Court seeks reply on de-sealing theatre

1997 Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court seeks response on plea seeking de-sealing of cinema hall

During a hearing held on July 7, the court noted the submission made by the CBI counsel, who said 'he has no objection to the returning of the theatre to the applicant.'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 15:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Delhi court has sought response from the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) on an application moved by real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, to de-seal the cinema premises.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Garg directed AVUT president Neelam Krishnamoorthy to file a response by July 25, when the court will further hear the matter.

During a hearing held on July 7, the court noted the submission made by the CBI counsel, who said “he has no objection to the returning of the theatre to the applicant.”

The application has sought necessary directions for de-sealing of Uphaar cinema premises located at Green Park Extension here.

The Supreme Court on April 27 allowed Ansal Theatres and Club Hotels Private Ltd, whose former directors were real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, to move the trial court for de-sealing of Uphaar cinema hall where 59 cinema-goers had lost their lives in a blaze in 1997.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Fire Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

UP woman who lost dad to Covid lands dream job

UP woman who lost dad to Covid lands dream job

Reviving the city as a commons

Reviving the city as a commons

Kejriwal cancels officers' Sunday off amid waterlogging

Kejriwal cancels officers' Sunday off amid waterlogging

India is snakebite capital of the world

India is snakebite capital of the world

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Haryana khaps running campaign against drug menace

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Tripura CM sends 980 kg of pineapples to Bangladesh PM

Tripura CM sends 980 kg of pineapples to Bangladesh PM

 