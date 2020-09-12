2 jawans killed in accident on Bikaner-Jaipur highway

2 Army officers killed in a road accident on the Bikaner-Jaipur highway

PTI
PTI, Bikaner/Jaipur,
  • Sep 12 2020, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 14:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Two Army officers were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway in Bikaner district on Saturday, police said.

Two soldiers injured in the incident are being treated at a hospital, they said.

The victims were travelling in an Army vehicle when it overturned on the highway due to a tyre burst, they said. 

Defence spokesperson said that Col Manish Singh Chauhan and Major Neeraj Sharma suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

Arun Kumar, SHO of Seruna Police Station, said that victims were taken to the PBM government hospital where doctors declared both the officers brought dead.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Army
Rajasthan
Bikaner
Jaipur
Highway

What's Brewing

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

 