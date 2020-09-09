2 arrested after recovery of arms, ammunition from truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Security forces have arrested two suspects following the recovery of arms and ammunition from a truck near Jawahar Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Wednesday.

"Two suspects were arrested in a joint operation near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district at midnight on Tuesday," an Army official said.

He said the security forces recovered one AK rifle with two magazines, one M4 US carbine with three magazines and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines.

The truck was coming to the valley from Akhnoor in Jammu region, he added.