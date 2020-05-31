2 ASIs of Delhi Police succumb to COVID-19

Two Assistant Sub Inspectors of Delhi Police have succumbed to COVID-19 in the past two days, officials said on Sunday.

ASI Vikram, who was posted in Sultanpuri Police Station in Outer Delhi, breathed his last on Sunday, while ASI Shesh Mani Pandey, a finger-prints expert posted with Crime Branch, passed away on Saturday after contracting the virus infection.

"Delhi Police family mourns the loss of 2 brave police officers in our fight against Corona pandemic despite best efforts to save them. We pay homage to ASIs Vikram and Shesh Mani Pandey and may their souls rest in peace. We are committed to providing all help to their families," Commissioner S N Shrivastava tweeted.

Vikram, who hailed from Gopalganj in Bihar, was admitted to Army Base Hospital on May 26 with breathing trouble and passed away at 11:30 AM. He was survived by wife and three sons.

Pandey, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa was an ex-serviceman who joined the Delhi Police in 2014. He was also admitted to the Army Base Hospital on May 28 after his test results were declared positive.

He was tested at Lady Hardinge Hospital after he developed symptoms of fever and cough. On Saturday 8 PM, he breathed his last.

Pandey is survived by his wife and three children, including a daughter. On May 5, a 31-year-old Delhi Police Constable Amit Kumar had died due to COVID-19.