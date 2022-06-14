2 Bhopal madrasas face probe after records showed same date of birth for 24 students: Report

Two madrasas in Bhopal have come under the scanner of authorities after an investigation revealed that 24 of the 35 students shared the same date of birth (January 1) though with different years, according to a report by the NDTV.

The Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPR), the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the police on Friday, June 10, carried out an inspection in two madrasas in Bhopal. The madrasa authorities had no documents to show parental consent for their admission, which promted the officials to launch an investigation.

"At these madrasas, most of the children were admitted on the basis of documents signed by the mukhiya (head) of their villages," commission member Brajesh Chouhan told the publication.

According to the reports, the madrasas located in Banganga area of the state capital had no local student.

The previous day, the police had also found that at least 10 minors were brought to Bhopal without parental consent.

Chouhan also added that while both the institutions were registered with the State Madrasa Board, the hostels were being run without permission and without proper infrastructure.

During the investigation, some students claimed that they were already enrolled in schools in their hometowns and were only given religious education here.

The Bhopal police have also reportedly written to the Bihar child rights commission and police to probe the matter locally.

