2 booked for pointing gun at NCM chairman's son in Punjab

Two men have been booked for allegedly pointing a revolver at the son of National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura after chasing his vehicle, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place when Lalpura's son Ajayvir Singh along with his friend Surinderpal Singh were returning from Chandigarh to his farm house near Nurpurpur Bedi in this district on Friday night, they said.

The two accused followed them in a car and tried to hit the vehicle, said Singh in his complaint.

They argued with Ajayvir Singh and one of them took out his revolver and pointed the gun at him, officials said, adding that the two accused escaped when the police reached the spot.

Both the accused have been identified and would soon be arrested, police said.