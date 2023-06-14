2 children dead, 7 hurt in UP firecracker godown blaze

2 children among 4 killed, 7 injured in blaze at illegal firecracker godown in UP

District Magistrate Manish Bansal said that a fire broke out in Sabir Ali's firecrackers godown in Sarai locality

PTI
PTI, Sambhal (UP),
  • Jun 14 2023, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 09:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two children among four people were killed and seven others injured here on Tuesday after a fire broke out at an illegal firecracker godown, police said.

The incident happened in Gunnaur township in the evening, they said.

Guddo (40), Anam ( 25), Sumaiya (12) and an unidentified minor died in the accident, police said.

District Magistrate Manish Bansal said that a fire broke out in Sabir Ali's firecrackers godown in Sarai locality in which three people died due to the explosion

According to incharge of Community Health Centre Gunnaur, Dr Pawan Kumar the unidentified minor who was referred to Aligarh for treatment, succumbed to injuries on the way.

Three people died on the spot and their bodies were brought to CHC, he said

The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

SP Chakresh Mishra said that Ali had stored firecrackers in the residential area apart from the place where he had taken permission.

Following this, Ali was arrested, he said

The fire has been extinguished but the rescue operation is still going on, Mishra added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Fire
firecrackers
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 