2 children among 4 killed, 7 injured in blaze at illegal firecracker godown in UP

Two children among four people were killed and seven others injured here on Tuesday after a fire broke out at an illegal firecracker godown, police said.
The incident happened in Gunnaur township in the evening, they said.
Guddo (40), Anam ( 25), Sumaiya (12) and an unidentified minor died in the accident, police said.
District Magistrate Manish Bansal said that a fire broke out in Sabir Ali's firecrackers godown in Sarai locality in which three people died due to the explosion
According to incharge of Community Health Centre Gunnaur, Dr Pawan Kumar the unidentified minor who was referred to Aligarh for treatment, succumbed to injuries on the way.
Three people died on the spot and their bodies were brought to CHC, he said
The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
SP Chakresh Mishra said that Ali had stored firecrackers in the residential area apart from the place where he had taken permission.
Following this, Ali was arrested, he said
The fire has been extinguished but the rescue operation is still going on, Mishra added.
