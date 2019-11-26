2 civilians killed in militant attack in Anantnag

Two civilians were killed while another was injured when unidentified militants attacked a government function in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Sources told DH a meeting under J&K government’s “Back-to-Village” (B2V) initiative was going on at Panchayat Ghar Hakoora in Anantnag, 64 kms from here, when pistol borne militants all of a sudden entered the venue at around 3 pm.

“Before anybody could understand what was happening, they (militants) lobbed a grenade on and opened fire on the participants of the meeting. While two people died on the spot in the attack third was taken to hospital,” they said.

The slain were identified as Peer Syed Rafi, who had been elected as Block Development Council (BDC) chairman in recently concluded BDC elections and Sheikh Zahoor, an assistant agriculture officer.

Reports said the attack created panic in the area with security forces immediately rushing to the spot to nab the culprits.

B2V is an outreach programme to listen to public grievances, empower Panchayats, ensure village level development, and grassroots level planning. High-ranking officers and members of the district administration join the programme in every Panchayat area in the Union Territory.

J&K Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Muneer Khan while confirming the attack said militants were attempting to derail the developmental process in villages. “Grenades and pistols were used to attack civilians which is highly condemnable. We are investigating the matter and search for the culprits has begun,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, five civilians were injured in a blast in Hazratbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Reports said the blast occurred outside Kashmir University’s Sir Syed Gate at around 1:45 pm, injuring three civilians.

Unconfirmed reports said a prominent bakery and restaurant owner, who has outlets across the city, was the target of the attack.

Senior Superintend Police (SSP) Srinagar city, Haseeb Mughal said the incident occurred when people were busy shopping in the area. “Five civilians were injured in the attack, while a few shops also suffered damages,” he said.

In the last, more than one month militants have been frequently carrying attacks at crowded places across Kashmir to enforce shutdown which has been waning. After August 5 decision of New Delhi to abrogate special status of J&K under Article 370, spontaneous shutdown was observed across the valley for three months