2 cops injured in mysterious firing in J&K's Kishtwar

Two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were injured on Sunday night in a mysterious firing incident in Kishtwar township of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

The SPOs -- Mohammad Saleem and Ajay Kumar -- were posted on guard duty at a filtration plant at Semina Colony and suffered bullet injuries around 10 pm.

Reinforcements led by senior police officers immediately rushed to the scene on hearing about the firing, fearing a terrorist attack, the official said.

He said the injured SPOs were shifted to a hospital and further details are awaited.

"Preliminary investigation did not point towards the terror attack...We are ascertaining the facts about the firing," the official said.