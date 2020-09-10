2 Covid positive undertrials flee from hospital in UP

2 Covid-19 positive undertrials flee from hospital in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Chitrakoot,
  • Sep 10 2020, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 14:13 ist
Two undertrials undergoing treatment at a Covid hospital here on Thursday managed to flee breaking the bathroom window, police said.

Rape accused, Rajju and Brijlal, escaped at about 4 am from the hospital, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

Both of them were admitted in the hospital on September 7 after they were found Covid-19 positive, he said.

The officer said attempts are on to arrest them, adding that separate police teams have been constituted for the purpose.

