2 criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

Two alleged criminals were held after suffering injuries in gunfights with the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar in separate incidents on Tuesday, officials said.

In the first incident, Suraj Tanwar was held, but his partner managed to escape during the gunfight that broke out on the Yamuna Pusta in Noida's Sector 128 around 8 pm, the officials said.

"The duo was on a motorcycle which did not have any registration plate. When gestured by the police to stop for a check, they opened fire and tried to flee instead of stopping, prompting a retaliation by the policemen, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

"One of the two men, Suraj, got injured and was held, while his partner escaped. The accused was then taken to a hospital for treatment," Singh said.

During initial probe, the accused confessed to his involvement in the June 30 shootout at a fuel station in Noida where a salesman was targeted for money, the officer said.

The accused has previously been jailed in a criminal case and was absconding in a murder case too, the ADCP said, adding his police records were being checked further.

An illegal firearm was seized from the possession of the accused and further proceedings in the case were being carried out at the local Expressway police station, officials said.

Later around midnight, a wanted criminal, allegedly involved in robberies at houses, was injured in gunfight with the police in Greater Noida (West), Additional DCP, Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

The accused has been identified as Vikram Singh, a native of Ghaziabad, who suffered an injury on his leg during a retaliatory fire by the police, he said.

"The accused and his partner were on a motorcycle when they were intercepted near Cherry County police post in Bisrakh area. They opened fire on the police and tried to escape. Vikram was held but his partner managed to escape. A combing operation is underway to find him," Aggarwal said.

The accused carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, he said.