2 criminals fled from Patna jail killed in encounter

2 criminals who fled from Patna jail killed in encounter in Varanasi

The two were involved in the loot of the weapon which has been recovered from them

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 21 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 16:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two brothers, both wanted criminals in Bihar, who escaped from a jail in Bihar's Patna were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Varanasi, officials said here on Monday.

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said the two were injured during the exchange of fire with an Uttar Pradesh police team that was probing the case of a sub-inspector's service pistol being looted in the Badagaon area.

He said the two were involved in the loot of the weapon which has been recovered from them.

They were rushed to the hospital where they died during treatment, he said.

Later, they were identified as brothers -- Rajnish alias Barua and Manish -- from Bihar's Samastipur, he said, adding their brother Lallan, who was also there, managed to flee from the scene.

According to information received from the Bihar police, the three are notorious criminals and had recently fled from the Patna jail and were wanted by the police there, the officer said.

A detailed probe is on into the matter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bihar
Encounter
Patna

What's Brewing

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

IFFI 2022 opening ceremony in Goa: Star-studded affair

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

 