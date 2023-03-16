2 jawans injured in accidental firing in J&K’s Poonch

2 CRPF jawans injured in accidental firing in J&K’s Poonch

Both the personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby district hospital in Poonch by their colleagues

PTI
PTI, Poonch/Jammu,
  • Mar 16 2023, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 21:22 ist
A CRPF Jawan stands guard in Srinagar, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including a Sub-Inspector, were injured Thursday in accidental firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Constable Navjot Rai was on patrolling duty near Degree College Poonch when his service rifle went off accidentally, resulting in bullet injuries to himself and Sub-Inspector Rajini Kanta, the officials said.

They said both the personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby district hospital in Poonch by their colleagues.

After first aid, the injured were referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialised treatment, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir
CRPF 
India News

