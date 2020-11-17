2 Dalit sisters killed, bodies dumped in pond in UP's Fatehpur

2 Dalit sisters killed, bodies dumped in pond in UP

PTI
PTI, Fatehpur (UP),
  • Nov 17 2020, 03:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 03:32 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Two Dalit sisters, both minors, were allegedly killed and their bodies dumped in a pond in a village in the Asodhar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The bodies of the victims with injury marks in the eyes were retrieved from the pond late in the evening, they said.

ASP Rajesh Kumar said the bodies of Sumi (12) and Kiran (8), daughters of Dilip Dhobhi, a Dalit, were retrieved from the pond.

Both the bodies had injury marks in the eyes, he said.

The girls had gone to the field in the afternoon to get vegetables but did not return, the police said.

The family members of the victims have alleged that the assailants killed the girls after an unsuccessful attempt to rape them, the officer said.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh
Dalit
murder

