2 dead, 19 injured as bus carrying devotees plunges into gorge in J&K’s Reasi

J&K: 2 dead as bus carrying devotees plunges into gorge

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Feb 18 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 15:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people were killed and 19 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to Shiv Khori temple skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi district here on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place at Taryath in the Ransu area around 12.30 pm when the driver of the vehicle lost control while maneuvering a curve, they said.

Also Read | Four dead, 10 injured after MUV falls into gorge in MP's Chhindwara

The bus carrying pilgrims was on the way to the famous cave shrine of Shiv Khori from Rajouri on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival, officials said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured were rushed to a nearby health centre, where two of them were declared brought dead, they said, adding that 12 injured were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

