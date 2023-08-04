2 dead, three injured as wall of dilapidated building collapses in Agra village

A 50-year-old man and a child died Friday morning when the wall of a nearly 300-year-old dilapidated building collapsed on two adjacent houses in a village here, police said.

They said three people sustained injuries in the incident which occurred in Umretha village under the Basoni police station area.

Also Read | Water tank collapse in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar kills 3 men on footpath

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Somendra Meena said the injured, Raunak (4), Indravati (45) and Laxmi (28), were sent to a hospital.

An eyewitness of the incident said five-six people got buried under the debris of the wall after it collapsed due to rainfall in the locality.

Local people and police rescued them, she added.