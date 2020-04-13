2 fresh coronavirus cases in Ladakh

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, while one patient recovered on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to five, officials said.

The total number of cases reported in the union territory stands at 17.

Of the fresh cases, one is reported from Sabu in Leh and another from Shakar-Chiktan in Kargil. The patient who has been cured is from Kargil, he said, adding that his reports came on Sunday.

He said reports of 40 samples were received from Delhi on Sunday and all of them were negative. Twenty-eight samples were sent from Leh and 12 from Kargil.

"This is the second time that the report of the Kargil patient came negative," he said.

He said the reports of 120 more samples, including 50 taken on Monday, are awaited.

Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar warned people of action against "irresponsible posts" on social networking sites and circulation of official communique on the internet.

"It is ordered that each WhatsApp/Facebook group admin shall report to the nearest police station if any post which is sensitive and likely to cause public disorder circulates on the social media groups," Kumar said in an order. He also directed the group administrators to bear responsibility and ownership of the content posted in the group. "Any violation of these instructions will lead to strict action under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and IPC," he warned.