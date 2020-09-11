2 JeM militants held, arms recovered in Jammu and kashmir's Kupwara

2 JeM militants held, arms recovered in J&K's Kupwara

  • Sep 11 2020, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 14:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Security forces have arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms, ammunition and cash from their possession, the Army said on Friday.

"Based on a credible input, multiple joint check posts were established in Drugmulla area of Kupwara on Thursday," an army official said.

He said two JeM militants travelling in a car were arrested late in the evening and the security forces recovered an AK rifle with ammunition, two grenades, Rs 7 lakh in cash, and other war-like stores from them. 

