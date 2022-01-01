2 killed, 3 injured in bus accident in Muzaffarnagar

2 killed, 3 injured in bus accident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

The Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus first allegedly knocked down Ramdev (75), a factory worker, and then rammed into a truck

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Jan 01 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 15:19 ist
The impact of the collision with the truck was such that the bus driver Ram Kumar (29) died and three others, including the conductor, were injured. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people were killed after a bus allegedly ran over a man and then collided with a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway here on Saturday, police said.

The Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus first allegedly knocked down Ramdev (75), a factory worker, and then rammed into a truck, under Mansurpur police station limits, they said.

The impact of the collision with the truck was such that the bus driver Ram Kumar (29) died and three others, including the conductor, were injured, police said.

The case is being investigated, they said.

