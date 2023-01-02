2 killed, 3 injured in car accident in UP's Pilibhit

2 killed, 3 injured in car accident while returning from New Year picnic in UP's Pilibhit

PTI
PTI, Pilibhit,
  • Jan 02 2023, 08:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 08:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people were killed and three seriously injured when their car's driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a house here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Devipura village under the Sungarhi police station area on Sunday evening, Circle Officer (City) Satish Shukla said.

The youngsters were returning from a New Year picnic organised near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, he said, adding that Nitesh Gangwar (26) and Prajwal Yadav (28) were killed in the accident.

Saransh Gangwar, Subodh Gupta and Rajveer Singh have been hospitalised, he said.

They are residents of Izzatnagar of Bareilly and had gone for the picnic at Chuka, police said. They added that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The accident happened because the car's driver lost control of the vehicle. It went off the road and rammed into a house, Shukla said.

Check out DH's latest videos

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Accident

