2 killed, 30 injured as bus collides with truck in Ranchi

Two persons were killed and over 30 people were injured as a bus collided with a truck and overturned on the outskirts of Ranchi on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened on the Ring Road in Tupudana police station area, they said.

The impact of the collision was such that the bus, which was on the way to Khunti from Ranchi, overturned, they added.

"One person died on the spot, while another person died during the treatment," Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

The injured persons were admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, he said.

The bus driver fled after the accident, while the truck driver was undergoing treatment, said Meera Singh, the officer-in-charge of Tupudana police station.