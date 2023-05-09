2 killed as JCB machine slips into gorge in Himachal

2 killed, 6 injured as JCB machine slips into gorge in Himachal's Rampur

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Monday when the vehicle, enroute an orchard, fell into the gorge near Gopalpur in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • May 09 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 15:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people, including a minor from Nepal, were killed and six injured when the JCB machine they were travelling in slipped into a gorge here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Monday when the vehicle, enroute an orchard, fell into the gorge near Gopalpur in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district, they said.

The JCB operator Manoj (19), a resident of Punjab's Pathankot, and Sumit Thapa (15), a resident of Nepal, died on the spot, police said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the passersby, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Himachal Pradesh
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Russia's Victory Day under shadow of Ukraine setbacks

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

 