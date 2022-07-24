2 killed, 6 injured in mishap in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

Two persons were killed and six others were injured, when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.
The ill-fated vehicle rolled down into 1,000 feet deep gorge on a link road in Higni - Badarkoot belt, they said. The injured were hospitalised, they added.
