2 killed, 6 injured in mishap in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

2 killed, 6 injured in road mishap in J&K's Ramban

The vehicle rolled down into 1,000 feet deep gorge on a link road in Higni - Badarkoot belt

PTI
PTI, Banihal,
  • Jul 24 2022, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 17:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Two persons were killed and six others were injured, when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.

The ill-fated vehicle rolled down into 1,000 feet deep gorge on a link road in Higni - Badarkoot belt, they said. The injured were hospitalised, they added.

Jammu and Kashmir
Accident
India News

