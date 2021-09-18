2 killed, 7 injured as house collapses in Uttar Pradesh

Two people were killed and seven injured when a house collapsed at Shringinari-Bedipur crossing here, police said on Saturday.
They said Mohammad Ali's house collapsed on Friday night when his family members were sleeping inside.
The deceased have been identified as Sana Fatima (19) and Tarannum Fatima (22), they added.
The seven injured people are undergoing treatment in Ayodhya, the police said.
