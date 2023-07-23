2 killed as under-repair beam in cinema hall collapses in Uttar Pradesh

Two labourers died on Sunday after an under-repair beam in a cinema hall collapsed on them, police said.
Circle Officer (City) Vijay Kumar Rana said that one of the beams in the 'Madhav Palace' cinema hall suddenly collapsed around 11 am, burying several labourers.
"Nine labourers were engaged in the work and they came under the debris. After the debris was removed, two labourers, Rafique, aged 45, and Yaseen, aged 22, were found dead," the CO said.
The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding the other injured have been hospitalised.
