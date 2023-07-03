2 killed due to lightning strikes in UP

Two people, including a minor, were killed after being struck by lightning in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Rakesh (12) of Shivpur Diyar Nambri located in the Ballia City Kotwali area had gone to his farm on Sunday. In the evening, when he was returning home on a bicycle, he was struck by lightning that killed him on the spot.

Pankaj (18), a resident of Revati town, was killed after being struck by lightning on Sunday evening. He had gone fishing in the Dah Taal adjacent to the town when it started raining. Pankaj was hit by lightning and killed on the spot.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.