2 killed in fire at Delhi's Narela, some feared trapped

Two persons were killed after a fire broke out in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, according to ANI.

A few persons are feared trapped.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in Narela Industrial Area, 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Three people have been rescued so far, a few people feared trapped. Rescue operation underway: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/PTh0ksEUDq — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, "A call regarding fire at a building in Narela Industrial area was received at around 9.35 am following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site."

Rescue operation is under way.

