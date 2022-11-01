2 killed in fire at Delhi's Narela, some feared trapped

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 01 2022, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 11:51 ist
Fire tenders at the spot. Credit: ANI Photo

Two persons were killed after a fire broke out in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, according to ANI

A few persons are feared trapped.

Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. 

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, "A call regarding fire at a building in Narela Industrial area was received at around 9.35 am following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site."

Rescue operation is under way. 

(With inputs from IANS)

