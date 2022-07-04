2 killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, SUV in Uttar Pradesh

2 killed in collision between motorcycle, SUV in UP

PTI
PTI, Saharanpur,
  • Jul 04 2022, 02:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 02:49 ist
Two people were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj (20) and his friend Suraj (22). The incident took place in Badgaon village, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said Pankaj and Suraj were travelling on a motorcycle when a Bolero hit them head-on near a petrol pump in the Badgaon police station area. Both of them died on the spot.

The Bolero driver fled the spot with the vehicle, he said.

Rai said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

