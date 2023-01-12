2 labourers killed after avalanche hits J-K's Sonamarg

Two labourers were killed after an avalanche hit Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said.

The avalanche hit the Sarbal area close to Nilgrath where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) is executing work on the Zojila Tunnel.

Two dead bodies, identified as Sandeep Singh and Bal Krishna -- both residents of Kishtwar -- have been retrieved so far, officials said.

The bodies have been shifted to Primary Health Centre in Sonamarg for medico legal formalities, they added.