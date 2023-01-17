2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security personnel near the court complex in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
"On a specific input about movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex. Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed," a police spokesman said.
Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba
They were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district.
Kumar said both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area.
An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama
Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening
Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open
DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM
Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy
Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress
Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show
Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador