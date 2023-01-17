2 LeT terrorists killed in Budgam encounter

2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam

An Army official said soldiers set up a mobile vehicle check point at Budgam following information about movement of terrorists

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 17 2023, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 11:48 ist
Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists in Budgam. Credit: PTI File Photo

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security personnel near the court complex in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

"On a specific input about movement of terrorists through Budgam, a joint area domination party of Army and Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle near the court complex. Terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed," a police spokesman said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba

They were identified as Arbaaz Mir and Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama district.

Kumar said both the terrorists had escaped from from a cordon and search operation last week in nearby Magam area.

An AK rifle and a pistol were recovered from the slain ultras.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu & Kashmir
Budgam encounter
Terrorism
India News
Indian Army

What's Brewing

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening

Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening

Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open

Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

 