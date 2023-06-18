2 men drag woman into their home, rape her in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two persons, both brothers, in Madhya Pradesh Gwalior city, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Friday night under Morar police station limits, an official said.
Also Read | Goa: Man held for raping minor girl, circulating her obscene videos
The victim, studying in Delhi, had come to her uncle's place in Gwalior, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Bhadoria said.
The two accused pulled the victim inside their home when she was passing by their residence in Hanuman Shankar Colony and allegedly raped her, he said.
The victim later registered a complaint with the police, the official said.
A case was registered against the two accused under relevant provisions and efforts were on to trace them, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11
Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed
NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down
To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac
Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events
Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final
Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life
Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study
Indian tennis at a crossroads
Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra