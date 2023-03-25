2 militant associates of LeT arrested in J&K

2 militant associates of LeT arrested in J&K's Bandipora

During their checking, two Chinese grenades and other incriminating material were recovered

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 25 2023, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 19:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were arrested and incriminating material including grenades were recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Saturday.

They have been identified as Abrar Ahmad Wani alias Abu Qadir, and Danish Pervaiz -- both residents of Sumlar area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

Acting on information regarding the movement of terrorist associates, security forces at a checkpoint set up at Sumlar near Fisheries Farm Bandipora, intercepted two suspected persons, the spokesperson said.

During their checking, two Chinese grenades and other incriminating material were recovered.

They were arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir
J&K
LeT
India News

