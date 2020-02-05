J&K: 2 militants, 1 CRPF jawan dead in gun battle

2 militants, 1 CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle outside Srinagar

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Feb 05 2020, 13:06pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 13:06pm ist
The encounter began after the militants opened fire on security forces, officials said. Representative image: AFP

Two militants were killed and a CRPF jawan died in a gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter began after the militants opened fire on security forces, officials said.

The security forces retaliated, killing the militants, they added. 

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
CRPF
Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir
Comments (+)
 