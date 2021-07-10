2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Anantnag district

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kwarigam

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 10 2021, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 17:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kwarigam, Ranipora area of the South Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

While the forces were conducting searches in the area the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an exchange of fire in which two militants were killed, the official said.

The identity and affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
militants
Anantnag

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 