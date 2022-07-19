2 minor boys go missing in MP, bodies found in well

2 minor boys go missing in Madhya Pradesh, bodies found in well after 2 days

When they did not return till late evening, their family members started a search and also lodged a missing complaint with police

PTI
PTI, Jhabua,
  • Jul 19 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 16:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock File Photo

Two minor boys went missing from outside their homes in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district and their bodies were later found in a well, police said on Tuesday. The boys, aged 6 and 7, on Saturday went to play outside their homes in Ambakhodra village under Kotwali police station limits.

When they did not return till late evening, their family members started a search and also lodged a missing complaint with police, Kotwali police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat said.

On Monday evening, some villagers spotted the bodies of the two children floating in a village well and informed the police, he said. The bodies were later handed over to the family members, the official said. A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

US lawmakers aim to protect married same-sex couples

 